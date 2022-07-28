Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store opening in New Jersey

Retail News
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store opening in New JerseyNJ.com 07/27/2022
A Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store is opening in South Plainfield, NJ. The 19,500-square-foot store will operate in a space that previously housed an Aldi. “Dollar Tree has had significant early success with this new combo-store format and targeted this desirable market for expansion,” said Vanessa Fernandez-Kelty, leasing representative for the store.
Discussions
