Family Dollar lowers prices to compete with Dollar General

Family Dollar lowers prices to compete with Dollar GeneralCNN 12/02/2022
Family Dollar is cutting prices in an effort to win over cash-strapped consumers from competitors such as Dollar General. The chain, according to analysts, has dropped its prices by around five percent since going public with its initiative in August. Family Dollar’s prices are often between 10 and 15 percent higher than Dollar General’s.
