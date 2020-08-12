Farmers to Families Food Box program set to expire soon

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Farmers to Families Food Box program, which was launched earlier this year to help farmers hurt by the trade war with China help feed the growing number of unemployed Americans facing hunger, is due to expire on Dec. 31, with many states having already exhausted funds. Experts are also warning that other government food assistance programs are also due to expire, which could mean that organizations that feed the poor may see as much as half the food they receive from the Department of Agriculture disappear. David May of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank said, “We are currently receiving 100,000 pounds of [boxes] per week, while we were receiving three million pounds per week during the summer.”