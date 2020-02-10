Fast-food drive-thrus slowed by COVID-19 traffic

Retail News
Fast-food drive-thrus slowed by COVID-19 trafficCNBC 10/01/2020
More consumers are getting their fast-food meals through the drive-thru and that has slowed the average individual’s time in line by 30 seconds at ten chains across the country, according to SeeLevel HX. Customers who use digital menu boards cut an average of 12.3 seconds off their wait compared to those who do not use them.
Discussions
