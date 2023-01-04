FDA clears sale of abortion pills in retail pharmacies

Retail News
FDA clears sale of abortion pills in retail pharmaciesThe New York Times 01/04/2023
The Food and Drug Administration is making a regulatory change that will give retail pharmacies the ability to sell abortion pills with a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. The medication, mifepristone, has previously been dispensed through medical care facilities and mail-order pharmacies.
