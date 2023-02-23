FDA fines e-cigarette makers for illegal sales

Retail News

CNN

The Food and Drug Administration has filed a complaint against four e-cigarette makers for failing to get government authorization to sell their products in the U.S. The four companies, BAM Group LLC, Great American Vapes LLC, The Vapor Corner Inc and 13 Vapor Co LLC, are facing fines for their actions. “Holding manufacturers accountable for making or selling illegal tobacco products is a top priority for the FDA,” said Dr. Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “We are prepared to use the full scope of our authorities to enforce the law—especially against those who have continued to violate the law after being warned by the agency.”