FDA says almond, oat, rice and soy beverages can be labeled milk

Retail News
FDA says almond, oat, rice and soy beverages can be labeled milkUSA Today 02/24/2023
The Food and Drug Administration said that almond, oat, rice and soy beverages can keep milk in their names, despite objections from the dairy industry. The FDA posited that most consumers know that beverages are made from plants. The agency also ruled that plant-based drinks should be clear about their nutritional differences with cow’s milk, including lower vitamin D or calcium levels.
Discussions
