FDA says CBD may not be safe in food and supplements

FDA says CBD may not be safe in food and supplementsThe Washington Post 01/27/2023
The Food and Drug Administration yesterday said that products infused with CBD do not meet federal safety standards and require stricter regulations. The use of products with CBD has grown in recent years and the FDA’s announcement is likely to have a negative impact on businesses manufacturing and selling them. The FDA has asked Congress to give it the authority to oversee the burgeoning industry.
