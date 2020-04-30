Fed chair says pols must act to stop economic collapse

Retail News

The New York Times

The Federal Reserve Bank has taken steps to strengthen lending markets, but its chairman, Jerome Powell, said Congress and the Trump administration must act to put money into the pockets of American workers and business owners. “This is the time to use the great fiscal power of the United States to do what we can to support the economy and try to get through this with as little damage to the longer-run productive capacity of the economy as possible,” Mr. Powell said.