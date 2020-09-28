Federal judge puts temporary block on Trump’s TikTok ban

Retail News
Federal judge puts temporary block on Trump’s TikTok banCNBC 09/28/2020
A federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking the Trump administration from banning downloads of the TikTok video app from U.S. app stores. TikTok said the company would continue talks with the Trump administration after it reached a deal in principle with Oracle and Walmart to take a 20 percent stake in its North American business unit.
