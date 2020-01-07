Fireworks sales are breaking records

Retail News

USA Today

Many individuals are going out and buying fireworks in light of many July 4 public displays being canceled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. “Fireworks sales have been unprecedented and stronger than ever in the history of my being in this industry and I’ve been in it for 50 years,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks, which operates around 80 stores and supplies thousands of retailers across the U.S.