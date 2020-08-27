First Amazon Fresh store opening in LA this week

Retail News
First Amazon Fresh store opening in LA this weekCNBC 08/27/2020
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store will open in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles this week. Amazon is first opening the store as invitation-only to select local customers but is planning a grand opening in the weeks to come. The store is one of four Fresh locations operated by Amazon, with others in Irvine and Northridge, CA and Naperville, IL. The other locations are currently being used for online fulfillment.
