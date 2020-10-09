Five Below CEO reports ‘great back-to-school season’

Retail News

CNBC

Five Below has refocused its back-to-school merchandise on at-home learning, and that has helped the kids’ discount retailer drive sales. The retailer is taking a similar approach to Halloween, said CEO Joel Anderson in an interview with CNBC. “It’s going to be less about trick-or-treating and more about decor and still creating a fun experience at home, and at Five Below you can do that without having to break the bank, so to speak,” he said.