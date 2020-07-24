Florida crafts store owner stares down a gun over face mask rule

Retail News

USA Today

A shopper showed Mendy White, owner of Karen and Friends Beads in Melbourne, FL, his gun when she told him he would need a mask to enter her store. “I said, ‘Are you intending to shoot me over a mask?’ ” White said. “And I let it hang there. He said, ‘Well, I guess we don’t have to be here,’ and he left. But that could have escalated.” She added, “I’m in a (expletive) bead shop. … Do you think I feel like I should have to carry a gun to come to work? It’s art. It’s craft. It’s design. It’s teaching people. … I’m not coming to a shooting range. This should be the happiest place.”