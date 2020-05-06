Food Lion buying 62 Bi-Lo/Harveys stores in three states

Retail News

Salisbury Post

Food Lion announced it will acquire 62 Bi-Lo and Harveys stores from Southeastern Grocers. The grocery stores are located in Georgia and the Carolinas. Food Lion intends to convert the stores to its own banners. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years,” said Megan Ham, president of Food Lion. “We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”