Food manufacturers now focus less on new products and more on supply chain efficiency

Food manufacturers now focus less on new products and more on supply chain efficiencyThe Washington Post 12/30/2020
Food manufacturers are more concerned with getting product to stores and consumers than they are new products and innovation, says Phil Lempert. Manufacturers are editing product lines and supermarkets are limiting the number of items that can be purchased and contracting directly with farmers in efforts to reduce pandemic-related supply chain issues.
