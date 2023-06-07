Retail News

Foreign chains make a push to grab share of the U.S. retail market

The Wall Street Journal 06/07/2023

IKEA, Lego, Mango, Primark, Uniqlo and Zara are looking to grab a greater share of the U.S. market as they expect the American economy to remain strong. “The scale of it and the wealth of the consumer—the U.S. clearly has an appeal,” said John Bason, Primark’s strategic advisory board chairman.

