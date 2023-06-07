Foreign chains make a push to grab share of the U.S. retail market

Retail News
Foreign chains make a push to grab share of the U.S. retail marketThe Wall Street Journal 06/07/2023
IKEA, Lego, Mango, Primark, Uniqlo and Zara are looking to grab a greater share of the U.S. market as they expect the American economy to remain strong. “The scale of it and the wealth of the consumer—the U.S. clearly has an appeal,” said John Bason, Primark’s strategic advisory board chairman.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
