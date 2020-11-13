Former Amazon employee sues over its COVID-19 measures

Retail News

CNN

Christian Smalls, a former worker at an Amazon.com warehouse in Staten Island, NY, has filed a class-action suit against the company alleging that his federal civil rights were violated when he was fired for protesting the measures being taken to protect workers from COVID-19. Mr. Smalls claims that the warehouse where he worked failed to issue a quarantine when a co-worker was sickened by the virus. He later led a walkout at the facility before having his employment terminated. Amazon claimed that his firing was tied to performance and a failure to comply with company policy.