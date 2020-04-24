Former Amazon employees say they used marketplace seller data to create private brands

Retail News

Wall Street Journal

Twenty former Amazon.com employees said the e-tailing giant mined third-party marketplace seller data to identify products for development as private labels. Amazon denied the charges made by the former workers. “Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” Amazon said in a written statement. “However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.”