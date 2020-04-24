Retail News

Former Amazon employees say they used marketplace seller data to create private brands

Wall Street Journal 04/24/2020

Twenty former Amazon.com employees said the e-tailing giant mined third-party marketplace seller data to identify products for development as private labels. Amazon denied the charges made by the former workers. “Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” Amazon said in a written statement. “However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch.”

