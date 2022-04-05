Retail News
Former Amazon worker says she was fired for having ‘long COVID’Reuters 05/03/2022
A former Amazon.com employee claims she was fired by the company after contracting long COVID. She is suing the company for wrongful termination and is seeking back wages. It is not clear if the woman, Brittany Hope, has been diagnosed with long COVID. Amazon billed her $12,273 for alleged overpayment of wages two months after she sought medical leave from the company.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!