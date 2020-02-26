Former H&M exec to lead Forever 21

Retail News

Reuters

Former H&M executive Daniel Kulle has been named chief executive officer of Forever 21. Mr. Kulle most recently served as strategic advisor to H&M Group CEO Karl-Johan Persson. Forever 21, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, was acquired by Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners. Authentic Brands and Simon each own a 37.5 percent stake in the retailer.