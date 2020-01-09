Former Rite Aid CEO to lead Walgreens

Retail News
Former Rite Aid CEO to lead WalgreensForbes 08/31/2020
John Standley has been named the president of Walgreens. The former CEO of Rite Aid “will have responsibility for the development, growth and management of the business as the company continues to build on its leadership in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector.” He replaces Alex Gourlay, who will return to his co-COO role at Walgreens Boots Alliance.
