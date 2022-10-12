Former Starbucks manager says he was told to single out pro-union baristas

Retail News
Former Starbucks manager says he was told to single out pro-union baristasBloomberg 10/12/2022
David Almond, who managed Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, NY, area, testified under oath to a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) judge in August that he was instructed by a superior to find ways to discipline pro-union employees. The NLRB has charged Starbucks with engaging in illegal activities intended to crush unionizing efforts at the company’s stores.
Discussions
