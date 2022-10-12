Retail News

Former Starbucks manager says he was told to single out pro-union baristas

Bloomberg 10/12/2022

David Almond, who managed Starbucks stores in the Buffalo, NY, area, testified under oath to a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) judge in August that he was instructed by a superior to find ways to discipline pro-union employees. The NLRB has charged Starbucks with engaging in illegal activities intended to crush unionizing efforts at the company’s stores.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!