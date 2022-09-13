Founder of Zara’s parent company to buy U.S. warehouses

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

Amancio Ortega, the founder of Zara’s parent company, Inditex, is in talks to acquire several warehouses in the U.S. for $905 million that are rented by Amazon.com and FedEx . The planned acquisitions follow two others made by Mr. Ortega in recent months. He acquired a distribution center in Wisconsin for $35 million and another in Pennsylvania for $148 million.