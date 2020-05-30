Retail News

Free samples to return to Costco’s clubs

USA Today 05/28/2020

Costco is bringing back product sampling to its warehouse clubs. “We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said on the chain’s earnings call with analysts. “I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.”

