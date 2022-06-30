FTC accuses Walmart of looking past money transfer fraud

Retail News
FTC accuses Walmart of looking past money transfer fraudThe New York Times 06/29/2022
The Federal Trade Commission claims that Walmart failed to protect its customers when they were being defrauded using its money transfer services. The agency said that customers were bilked out of millions of dollars through schemes such as impersonating IRS agents. Walmart called the charges in the civil suit against it “factually flawed and legally baseless.”
