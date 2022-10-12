FTC gives Tractor Supply okay to acquire Orscheln Farm & Home stores

Retail News
FTC gives Tractor Supply okay to acquire Orscheln Farm & Home storesThe Wall Street Journal 10/12/2022
Tractor Supply has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire 81 of Orscheln Farm & Home’s stores. The retailer has reached deals to sell 73 locations to Bomgaars and 12 to Buchheits. Tractor Supply announced its plans to acquire Orscheln last year and add its locations to the roughly 2,000 stores it operates.
