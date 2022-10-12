Retail News

FTC gives Tractor Supply okay to acquire Orscheln Farm & Home stores

The Wall Street Journal 10/12/2022

Tractor Supply has received approval from the Federal Trade Commission to acquire 81 of Orscheln Farm & Home’s stores. The retailer has reached deals to sell 73 locations to Bomgaars and 12 to Buchheits. Tractor Supply announced its plans to acquire Orscheln last year and add its locations to the roughly 2,000 stores it operates.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!