FTC sues to scuttle Microsoft’s deal for Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. Commissioners by three to one voted to file a suit citing the harm an approved deal would do to consumers. “Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals,” said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition. “Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.” Microsoft said it would contest the suit in court.