FTC wants to curtail noncompete clauses in labor contracts

Retail News
FTC wants to curtail noncompete clauses in labor contractsThe New York Times 01/06/2023
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a new rule that would severely limit companies’ ability to block employees from going to work for competitors. Research studies have shown that noncompete clauses, which affect 20 percent or more of workers, have held pay down for many, particularly in the middle class.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!