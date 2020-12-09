GameStop adds to store closing list

Retail News
GameStop adds to store closing listCNN 09/10/2020
GameStop said it now plans to close between 400 and 450 stores this year, up from the 320 number it gave in March. The video game retailer, which experienced an 800 percent surge in online sales in the second quarter, saw its same-store sales fall 12.7 percent during the period as it was forced to close locations due to the coronavirus outbreak
