GameStop chairman takes a big stake in Bed Bath & Beyond

Retail News

CNBC

GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen has taken a nearly 10 percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond. Mr. Cohen, who cofounded Chewy, wrote in a letter to the company’s board that it should consider spinning off the BuyBuy Baby chain and selling the rest of the business to a private equity group. The retail said it would review Mr. Cohen’s letter and it hoped “to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”