GameStop to shed 300+ stores

IGN 03/26/2020

GameStop has said that it “plans to meet or exceed” the number of stores it closed in 2019 (321) in the current fiscal year. The gaming retailer currently operates around 5,500 locations. The retailer, which said it cut its net loss from $673 million to $470.9 million, reported that sales have improved two percent in recent months with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

