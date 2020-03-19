General Mills has plants running at full capacity

Retail News
General Mills has plants running at full capacityMinneapolis Star Tribune 03/18/2020
Empty store shelves may lead some to think that there are food shortages in the U.S., but General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening said nothing could be further from the truth. “Food continues to flow. We continue to make it. Stores continue to stock,” said Mr. Harmening. “The change in consumer behavior are the likes of which we have never seen.”
