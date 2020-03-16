German grocer recruits students to help restock shelves left empty by panic buying

Retail News
German grocer recruits students to help restock shelves left empty by panic buyingReuters 03/16/2020
REWE, Germany’s second-largest supermarket operator, is asking college students whose schools have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak to apply directly to its stores to help them restock shelves left empty as shoppers buy up aseptic milk, canned goods, toilet paper and other products.
Discussions
