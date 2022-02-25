Giant and Martin’s drop online pickup fee, eliminate minimum order

Retail News

The Giant Company wants customers to use its online grocery pickup service and has done away with its fee in an effort to drive usage. The grocer’s Giant and Martin’s businesses have also eliminated an order minimum to use the service. “With today’s customers having more choices than ever before, it’s critical that we continue taking steps to differentiate our online shopping experience,” Matt Simon, vice president of brand experience at The Giant Company, said in a statement. “Not only do these enhancements accelerate our omnichannel strategy, but they also provide our Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct customers with greater convenience and value, uniquely positioning The Giant Company as the online grocer of choice.”