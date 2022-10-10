Retail News

Goods get stuck in the mud as water levels sink in the Mississippi River

The Associated Press/USA Today 10/10/2022

A drought has caused the water in the Mississippi River to sink to record low levels. The U.S. Coast Guard has recorded at least eight barges carrying goods being grounded in recent weeks. Mike Steenhoek, executive director of Soy Transportation Coalition, said that barge capacity has fallen by about a third and prices have spiked as a result of the low water levels.

