Google workers unionize in 10 countries

Retail News

The Verge

Workers employed by Google’s parent, Alphabet, in the U.S, Canada, Europe and the UK have voted to join 13 different unions in 10 countries that are now linked as part of a global alliance, Alpha Global, that is affiliated with UNI Global Union, a federation of labor unions. “In a world where inequality is tearing apart, our societies and corporations are hoarding more influence than ever, reclaiming our power through our unions has never been more important,” said Parul Koul, a Google software engineer and executive chair of the Alphabet Workers Union.