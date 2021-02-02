Grocers and pharmacies to play their part in vaccinating against COVID-19

Retail News
Grocers and pharmacies to play their part in vaccinating against COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 02/01/2021
Retail pharmacies run by CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, Walmart and many others will play a central role in the U.S.’s efforts to vaccinate its population vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. CVS has said it can vaccinated up to 25 million people a month once vaccine supplies are in place and Walmart has said it immunize up to 13 million a month.
