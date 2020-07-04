Grocers plan to close stores on Easter Sunday to give associates a break

Retail News

USA Today

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Southeastern Grocers (BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie), Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s are among a growing list of grocery store operators that plans to close on April 12 to give employees a break from the intense work demands placed on them since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the U.S. Many of these chains have remained open on Easter in past years. Other chains that have closed in the past, including Costco, Sam’s Club and Target, intend to do the same this year.