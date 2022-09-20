Retail News

Grocery store customers can now earn Starbucks Stars

TastingTable. 09/20/2022

Starbucks has long licensed in-store shops in stores operated by Kroger, Hy-Vee and others. Until now, however, those customers were not able to receive reward points from the coffee giant because purchases were processed through the point-of-sale system used by the store. The coffee giant has rolled out Starbucks Connect, which enables orders placed at licensed partner locations to earn reward points with each purchase.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!