Grocery store customers can now earn Starbucks Stars

Retail News

TastingTable.

Starbucks has long licensed in-store shops in stores operated by Kroger, Hy-Vee and others. Until now, however, those customers were not able to receive reward points from the coffee giant because purchases were processed through the point-of-sale system used by the store. The coffee giant has rolled out Starbucks Connect, which enables orders placed at licensed partner locations to earn reward points with each purchase.