Grocery union asks VP Pence to help protect workers

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union have sent a letter asking Vice President Mike Pence to have the government provide its members with personal protective equipment (PPE). The union said that 30 of its members have died after contracting COVID-19 and that 3,000 others are currently not working as a result of being ill or having come in contact with someone who had the novel coronavirus.