Grocery workers demand reinstatement of hazard pay

Grocery workers represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) union staged protests for the reinstatement of hazard pay at 18 Giant, Kroger and Safeway stores in parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. “We’re hoping that we can jar their eardrums a little bit,” Sandra Pohl, a Kroger associate, said. “As long as there is a risk… then I think we should get hazard pay.”