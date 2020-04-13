Grocery workers find fear on the job

Retail News

The Washington Post

Thousands of people who earn their livings working in America’s grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and at least 41 have died. For some, the stress of doing a job that may result in them becoming ill or worse is too much and they are either choosing not to report to work or simply quitting. Julia Pollak, a labor economist for ZipRecruiter, said it is becoming increasingly difficult for grocery stores to recruit workers to meet the current demands of the market along with its associated risks. “The language in job postings has become more desperate,” she said. “Grocery companies are saying there’s an ‘urgent need’ or that they need workers to ‘start immediately.’ It’s becoming more difficult to convince workers to put themselves at risk.”