Grocery workers no longer feeling like heroes

Retail News
Grocery workers no longer feeling like heroesThe Washington Post 08/12/2020
Workers in grocery stores have lost hazard pay while continuing to face heavy workloads, sometimes aggressive customers who resent having to wear face masks while shopping and management that treats them as expendable. “At the beginning they valorized what was deemed a dead-end job, but four months later they don’t even treat us like humans anymore,” said Fox Wingate, 24, a Safeway associate in Maryland.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!