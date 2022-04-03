Growing list of brands cut ties with Russia over Ukraine war

Retail News
Growing list of brands cut ties with Russia over Ukraine warDaily Mail 03/03/2022
Adidas, Apple, Boohoo, BP, Burberry, Disney, H&M, IKEA and Nike are just some of the prominent brands that have cut ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Many companies, including those not trading in or with Russia, have donated to international relief efforts to support the one million-plus refugees that have fled Ukraine.
