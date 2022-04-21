Grubhub owner exploring options, including sale

Retail News
Grubhub owner exploring options, including saleCNBC 04/20/2022
Just Eat Takeaway.com, the European food delivery company that bought Grubhub about a year ago for $7.3 billion, is apparently responding to pressure from its board to cash out. In a trading note yesterday, the company said, “management is currently, together with its advisers, actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partner into and/or the partial or full sale of Grubhub.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!