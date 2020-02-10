Halloween stores spooked about slow costume sales

Retail News
Halloween stores spooked about slow costume salesThe Washington Post 10/02/2020
Kid’s costumes are selling okay ahead of Halloween, but the same can not be said for adult costumes. Lorenzo Caltagirone, who has operated a costume shop in Virginia since 2007, said, “I’ve never been this worried before. After all these years of business, this Halloween could actually be the one that puts me out.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!