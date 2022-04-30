High delivery and warehousing costs hit Amazon in the bottom line

Retail News
High delivery and warehousing costs hit Amazon in the bottom lineReuters 04/29/2022
Amazon.com posted its first quarterly loss since 2015 as the company faced higher costs to run its warehouses and delivery goods to customers. CEO Andy Jassy said Amazon faces challenges that it is prepared to meet. “This may take some time, particularly as we work through ongoing inflationary and supply chain pressures, he said. “We see encouraging progress on a number of customer experience dimensions, including delivery speed performance as we’re now approaching levels not seen since the months immediately preceding the pandemic in early 2020.”
