High job satisfaction levels tied to hybrid work

Retail News
High job satisfaction levels tied to hybrid workThe Wall Street Journal 05/11/2023
The percentage of workers satisfied with their jobs rose to 62.3 percent in 2022, up from 56.8 percent in 2020, according to data from the Conference Board. The percentage of satisfied with their jobs was at the highest level in 36 years, with the happiest workers being those who split work between their homes and offices.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!