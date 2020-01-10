H&M closing 250 stores as sales move online

Retail News
H&M closing 250 stores as sales move onlineBBC News 10/01/2020
H&M plans to close around 250 of its stores next year. The fast-fashion retailer is seeing an increasing percentage of its total sales moving online as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the willingness of consumers to shop at brick-and-mortar locations. The retailer operates 5,000 stores worldwide and has not specified what markets will be affected by the store closures.
